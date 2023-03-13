A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Phoenix Suns suffered a tough injury blow on the Kevin Durant front just before he was supposed to make his home debut for his new team. At this point, the former league MVP has no timetable to return, and it doesn’t sound like the Suns are in any hurry to bring him back.

ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne provided a timely update on the status of Durant as well as his projected timetable to return. According to the renowned NBA insider, the Suns are more than willing to take their time on KD, and they have no intention whatsoever to rush him back:

“This injury is a significant injury, but there’s also this sense from the Suns that they’re not worried about needing time for them to gel. He is Kevin Durant, and he’s played with Devin Booker on Team USA, he’s played with Chris Paul in other situations,” Shelburne said. “… There’s a sense that they’re just being very cautious. … I think with his injury history and especially lower leg injuries, that is why you are extra careful here to get him feeling as good as he can before the playoffs. But the sense I have is that if he comes back, it’ll be toward the end of the regular season with just a couple of games left.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"There's a sense that [the Suns are] just being very cautious… The sense I have is that if he comes back, it'll be toward the end of the regular season with just a couple of games left."@ramonashelburne on when Kevin Durant could return to actionpic.twitter.com/y7tt88ZHRd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 13, 2023

Shelburne also noted Suns GM James Jones’ statement that if this were the playoffs, KD would be playing. This further establishes the notion that Phoenix is just being extra cautious with Kevin Durant — and understandably so.

Suns fans are obviously feeling frustrated about not having their new superstar available, but at the end of the day, the team is making the right decision here as they look to bring KD back just in time for what they’re hoping will be a deep playoff push this season.