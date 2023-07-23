Gilbert Arenas is clearly not a fan of new Phoenix Suns signing Bol Bol.

The former Orlando Magic man recently signed a one-year deal with the Suns and could have a prominent role at center as Kevin Durant and company look to deliver a first-ever championship for the franchise.

But despite averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and one assist per game over 70 regular season games during the 2022/23 campaign, Arenas doesn't expect much from the South Sudan native.

“The same thing he brings to every other team — disappointment. Unstoppable talent, but he ain't using it,” Arenas said on his podcast when asked what he expected of him on the Suns (via Basket News). “Have you ever seen a really beautiful girl? She's beautiful, got a bad attitude, right? She's not attractive no more because of her attitude.

“Bol Bol is the pretty girl with a bad attitude.”

It's a bit harsh from Arenas as while Bol Bol did indeed struggle with the Denver Nuggets in his three-year spell with the organization, he showed improvement and glimpses of his true potential in Orlando during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, those comments from Arenas also come after Tim Hardaway Sr. labeled Bol Bol as a better player than Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

“I think he's better than Victor Wembanyama,” Hardaway Sr. said. “Bol Bol has better physical talent and is more ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is.”

Naturally, Bol Bol will be more ready to play in the NBA given his experience, but it's a huge and extremely controversial shout to claim he's superior to Wembanyama talent-wise in any way.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Bol Bol fares with the Suns, especially as he'll be playing alongside some of the most talented players in the game today.