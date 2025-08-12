With the 2025 Ryder Cup just a few weeks out, the United States team needed to add more participants alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler. Now, the next two members of Team USA have been revealed by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. Joining Scheffler under team captain Keegan Bradley will be U.S Open winner J.J Spaun and Xander Schauffele, leading 12 spots left on the United States' squad.

“U.S. Open winner J.J Spaun and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele will join world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler on the U.S. team when it takes on Europe in next month's Ryder Cup,” reported Schlabach. “Spaun moved to No. 2 in the U.S. team points standings and qualified for the team with his third runner-up finish of the season in Sunday's FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. He will be a Ryder Cup rookie.”

Spaun joins the United States amidst a breakthrough season. In addition to his U.S Open win, he's also finished runner-up three times. Schauffele has been a part of three Presidents Cup teams (2019, 2022 and 2024), in addition to two Ryder Cups in 2021 and 2023. He's a veteran of the team competition, and will look to win his second Ryder Cup. Combined with Scheffler, who else will clinch a spot alongside the trio?

United States Ryder Cup team off to intriguing start

Scheffler locked his spot in a couple months ago. He played alongside Schauffele the last four years at the Presidents and Ryder Cups. The duo has won three of those four competitions together. At Bethpage Black in six weeks, they will look to make it four out of five. If the United States is successful, then it will be Spaun's first win, in addition to Bradley's first as captain.

The European team is coming off a win in the 2023 Ryder Cup, after hosting the competition in Italy. Now, team captain Luke Donald and his squad will travel to the U.S. So far, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose will join him. At the moment, it feels like the United States has the talent advantage. As the rest of the team is unveiled, who else will join Scheffler, Spaun and Schauffele in New York?