Suns guard Grayson Allen figures to be one of the team's most important role players next to Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen insists he is a driver of the basketball first.

“When I first got to Duke in college, that's when former coach [Mike Kryzyzewski] was like, ‘You're a driver.' So I didn't really develop into a shooter until after that.”

Allen's shooting is one of the big reasons he fits into the Suns' championship hopes. He plays off the ball and can spot up, get to the corner and even make transition threes next to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

But Allen, who started 70 of 72 games for the team with the best regular-season record, the Milwaukee Bucks, in 2022-23, can do more. That should help him settle in as one of the top bench pieces for the Suns.

Trade to Phoenix

Allen has been in the Valley since only Sept. 27, when he was dealt to Phoenix as part of a three-team trade that majorly sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks. Suns starting center Deandre Ayton was swapped with the Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic and also was exchanged for Keon Johnson — who has since been waived — and Grayson Allen.

The Suns need Allen to be a productive player. Phoenix is utilizing a multiple ball-handler attack in which it does not use a traditional point guard to facilitate. The Suns will rely extensively on Allen and backup guard Eric Gordon to set up offense after the starters, Booker and Beal, at the guard spot, Durant and even Nurkic.

Quotes

“Grayson can tee it up from anywhere,” Durant said.

Full quotes: Grayson Allen, who turned 28 today, in his postgame interview with Arizona's Family: "It's been a great birthday. Looking forward to dinner (at #Suns owner Mat Ishbia's house) tonight, too. Can't complain about getting a good win first preseason game." On OT:… — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 8, 2023

Strengths

Allen is a four-year college player from Duke, a rarity in today's league.

Allen has a bit of a “dirty” reputation given a kicking foul he had in a game against Louisville his sophomore season. He had another incident in which he elbowed a Cardinal player in a second game that year.

Allen's tripping issues continued into his junior year, when he had a meltdown on the sideline after he intentionally tripped a player on Elon basketball. Allen was suspended by Krzyzewski for one game.

Allen was called for tripping during an ACC tournament game during his senior season. He addressed his reputation by some as a dirty player at Suns media day.

“I will say, I've done this interview and this question a hundred times, and I always say I did a ton of self reflection back when I was at Duke,” Allen said. “And 99 percent of it was just immaturity, me being a kid in a man's sport and a man's position and just wasn't ready to handle it. I think in the NBA, I've conducted myself well.”

Asked about if the criticism about him is fair, Allen said it is to a degree.

“I can't really say it's not fair, because I have owned up to the stuff,” Allen said. “I think most of it comes from Duke.”

Grayson Allen was involved in a foul with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso in 2022-23 that brought up some of those incidents.

Fair or not, Allen has a reputation to some as a dirty player which damages his reputation to a degree. But there is no doubt he is one of the most valuable role players in the NBA.

Allen is an excellent shooter and this year ranks 93rd percentile in points per shot attempt on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass. Allen is a career 39.5 percent 3-point shooter.

Allen on Wednesday in the Suns' 116-115 win over the Chicago Bulls had a career-high eight 3-pointers. He is bringing shooting and versatility to the Suns' bench as a player who can score and be aggressive defensively.

Development

Allen needs to be a capable passer in order to get the Suns more shooting for their role players. He has not ranked above 65th percentile at his position in assist rate during his NBA career to this point and is in the 62nd percentile with the Suns.

Allen in three games this month is averaging 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a starter. He is shooting 57.7 percent from three, which is incredibly useful for Durant, who has largely had to produce by his own without Beal and Booker for most of the regular season.

Allen needs to fill a role as a shooter and active defender when the Suns' big three is back. Phoenix played with Durant and Beal Wednesday, opening more room for Allen on the perimeter. He ranks No. 5 in the NBA among shooters with at least 30 3-point attempts in percentage (51.0).

Grayson Allen this season: 13.3 PPG (career-high)

4.8 RPG (career-high)

3.0 APG (career-high)

48.7 FG% (career-high)

51.0 3P% (career-high)

100 FT% (career-high) Playing INCREDIBLE basketball. pic.twitter.com/ymQ1phIG3j — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) November 10, 2023

Expectation

Allen needs to be a playoff performer. He was very good for the Bucks at his role and should be expected to be a primary rotation piece for the Suns when they chase a championship.

Phoenix cannot be judged and neither can Allen until Booker, Beal and Durant are each on the floor. The Suns need to show they can have continuity with their roster and fit Allen and others into a system that can best pursue a championship.