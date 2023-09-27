Grayson Allen was part of the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade between the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, and after the five-year NBA vet found out he was on the move, he realized the promise he made to fans to not change his jersey number again went out the window.

Allen has been in the NBA since 2018 when the former Duke star was drafted 28th overall by the Utah Jazz. His jersey number was 24 for one season in Utah before the Mike Conley trade sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he wore No. 3.

The Grizzlies ultimately traded Allen to the Bucks after two seasons in Tennessee, and the sharpshooting guard wore No. 7 and 12 while in Wisconsin. This offseason, he switched back to his college number, No. 3, and tweeted to Bucks fans on September 4, “Bucks fans this is the last number change I promise” with a laughing emoji.

Just a few weeks later, when the Damian Lillard trade sent him to the Suns — where superstar Bradley Beal will wear No. 3 — all Allen could do was quote tweet his now-broken promise with “lol.”

Grayson Allen now heads to his fourth team in six seasons, along with Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson. The Blazers get Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, the Bucks’ 2029 first-round pick, and Bucks pick swaps, while the Bucks add Lillard.

In Allen, the Suns get a knockdown shooter to come off the bench and help space the floor for Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. For the last two seasons in Milwaukee, playing a similar role for Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 10.7 points, 1.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting a stellar 40.4% from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts per game.