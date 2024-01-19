Suns guard Grayson Allen said he is not interested in leaving Phoenix. He also spoke about leading the league in 3PT%.

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen denied he is interested in being traded. Allen is having arguably the best year of his career with the Suns, who he was traded to in September.

“I think my name has been in someone's tweet every year since I've been in the league,” Allen said.

“I hardly pay any attention to it.”

Allen is starting for the Suns next to Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic. He is averaging a career-best 13.9 points on 50.3 percent shooting and leads the NBA at 48 percent from three.

Allen is someone who is considered to be a candidate to participate in the NBA's 3-point contest. He told reporters he has not given thought to competing even though he would be a favorite to win.

“Leading the league in 3-point percentage, I haven't really been paying attention to much,” said Allen, who set the Suns' franchise record for threes in a game (nine) and tied it in the last two weeks.

Allen says he and his wife have began plans for the All-Star weekend but he may have to change them.

“I would consider it,” he said.

The Suns have championship expectations. Phoenix has its Big 3 and is starting to find a rhythm, winning eight of its last 11 games.

The Suns are looking to upgrade their roster and could do so via trade or the buyout market, according to reports from PHNX Sports' Flex From Jersey. Phoenix is believed to be interested in acquiring a perimeter defender who can also shoot.