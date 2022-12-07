By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Chris Paul has missed the past 14 games for the Phoenix Suns due to a heel injury. In his absence, the Suns have gone a solid 9-5, as they have zoomed to claim the top spot in the ever-competitive Western Conference with a 16-8 record. However, the Suns are coming off a 130-111 loss against rivals Dallas Mavericks, and their schedule isn’t getting any easier as they face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

In a battle between the two conference leaders, there seems to be no better time for Chris Paul to make his much-anticipated return to the hardwood. But is the Point God finally healthy and ready to suit up on the court after being deemed questionable last night?

The answer is yes. CP3 will finally be making his first appearance since November 7, per Chris Haynes, with the Suns’ floor general back in action against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Celtics.

Chris Paul’s return will send Cameron Payne back to the bench. Payne, for his part, has done an admirable enough job filling in for Paul over the past 14 games. During Paul’s lengthy absence, Payne averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 assists, proving himself a worthy understudy to one of the best point guards of this generation.

Moreover, Devin Booker stepped up when given more playmaking duties amid the absence of his backcourt partner. Over the past month, Booker has averaged 29.3 points and 6.5 dimes, and the Suns’ star shooting guard exploded for 49, 44, 51, and 41-point games during that span. In addition, Deandre Ayton seemed to wake up as well, putting on his big boy pants and averaging 18.1 points and 10.6 rebounds without Paul to set the table for him.

On the season, Chris Paul is averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists on career-worst efficiency numbers. Now 37 years old, Paul’s age is showing, even if for just a little bit. Nonetheless, his experience and cold-blooded shot-making makes him an invaluable asset to the Suns, who will be welcoming his return with open arms.