By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Chris Paul is close to returning, and the Phoenix Suns indicated as much as they upgraded his status for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

It is still unknown if All-Star point guard will actually be able to play, but the Suns labeled him as questionable for the contest. He has been out for 14 games now, so the change in his status is certainly a significant development for the team.

Paul has been dealing with a bothersome heel injury, forcing him to be sidelined after playing the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season. The Suns have done quite well in his absence, tallying a 9-5 record as they stay atop the Western Conference.

Nonetheless, Phoenix will certainly welcome CP3’s return, especially after the Dallas Mavericks gave them quite the beating on Monday night. The Celtics are tougher to handle, so they could really use the playmaking and scoring of the so-called Point God.

Of course should Chris Paul play on Wednesday, the Suns are expected to ease him back into the lineup. He has been out for quite some time, so they cannot risk aggravating his injury or reinjuring him. With that said, it won’t be a surprise if they impose a minutes restriction on him or execute some sort of game management plan.

The Celtics are currently the best team in the NBA with a 20-5 record. If the Suns want to beat them, they will certainly need all the help they can get.