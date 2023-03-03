Kevin Durant is coming off a highly efficient debut game for the Phoenix Suns following his blockbuster move prior to the NBA trade deadline. Against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Durant dropped a cool 23 points on a pristine 10-13 shooting from the field.

However, seeing as Durant just came back from a 20-game absence due to a knee injury, he played in just 27 minutes during the Suns’ 105-91 win over the Hornets. Perhaps the Suns could exercise caution with their newest superstar, especially with the playoffs looming. With that said, Suns fans may find themselves asking this major question: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Kevin Durant injury status vs. Bulls

Kevin Durant is not present on the Suns’ injury report heading into their Friday night matchup against the Bulls. Durant should be in line for his second start as a member of the Suns alongside Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.

The fifth starting spot, however, appears to be up for grabs still, with the likes of Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, and Terrence Ross looming as potential options to fill that role.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The addition of Kevin Durant gives the Suns yet another matchup-proof superstar who is able to dominate night-in, night-out without breaking too much sweat. Durant’s presence on Wednesday against the Hornets helped free up Devin Booker en route to a 37-point night from the 26-year old shooting guard.

At the moment, only two players reside in the Suns’ injury report. Those players are Landry Shamet and Terrence Ross. Shamet has missed their last 18 games, and he seems to be on track to miss a few more due to a nagging foot injury. The Suns will re-evaluate Shamet in a week, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Meanwhile, Ross is questionable due to a toe injury. The veteran sharpshooting guard missed the Suns’ most recent contest against the Hornets due to the same injury.

As for the Bulls, only Javonte Green and Lonzo Ball are on the injury report. Thus, the upcoming Suns-Bulls matchup should be a star-studded affair, especially with the answer being “yes” to the question of Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs. the Bulls.