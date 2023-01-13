Jae Crowder recently opened up on his current situation with the Phoenix Suns. Crowder and Phoenix previously agreed that he’d remain away from the team as trade talks occurred. But the scenario has not yet been worked out. Crowder got brutally honest as he awaits a Suns trade, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“I’ve spoken to every player that I’ve played with on that team and they all have stressed how much they miss [me] and respect my decision, and I’m thankful for their understanding,” Crowder told Bleacher Report via text message. “This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates, as you can see from speaking to them and myself and the conversations we’ve had behind closed doors.”

Jae Crowder was a key piece to the puzzle for Phoenix in recent years. It seemed likely that Phoenix would trade Crowder prior to the season. But they were unable to get a deal done.

Nevertheless, Crowder is preparing to play at some point.

“I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court,” Crowder continued. “I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences.”

