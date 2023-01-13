Jae Crowder recently opened up on his current situation with the Phoenix Suns. Crowder and Phoenix previously agreed that he’d remain away from the team as trade talks occurred. But the scenario has not yet been worked out. Crowder got brutally honest as he awaits a Suns trade, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“I’ve spoken to every player that I’ve played with on that team and they all have stressed how much they miss [me] and respect my decision, and I’m thankful for their understanding,” Crowder told Bleacher Report via text message. “This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates, as you can see from speaking to them and myself and the conversations we’ve had behind closed doors.”

Jae Crowder was a key piece to the puzzle for Phoenix in recent years. It seemed likely that Phoenix would trade Crowder prior to the season. But they were unable to get a deal done.

Nevertheless, Crowder is preparing to play at some point.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Suns Timberwolves prediction

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/13/2023

Brendan Smith ·

Suns, Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson reveals much-needed return timeline as Suns slump

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Bucks, Bucks trade, Bucks trade deadline, NBA trade deadline, Bucks trade deadline need

Biggest need Bucks must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline

Diego Vergel de Dios ·

“I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court,” Crowder continued. “I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences.”

We will continue to provide updates on the Jae Crowder-Suns situation.