With the Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, the Suns hope to emerge as contenders in the Western Conference once again, and Jalen Rose believes they will do so.

When asked about Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s departures from the Nets, Jalen Rose said both went to better situations. Here’s what Rose said about Durant and the Suns specifically, via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

“For KD him joining up with Devin Booker, CP3 and Deandre Ayton, I feel like they’re the favorites to win the west,” Rose said, via Mistretta.

Durant has yet to play a game with the Suns, as he is still recovering from a right MCL sprain. He is reportedly going to be out until after the All-Star break at least. The Suns’ first game after the All-Star break is on Friday Feb. 24 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Suns sit at 31-27, tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The Mavericks currently hold the tiebreaker. The Suns are two games back of the Sacramento Kings for third place in the Western Conference, and four back of the Memphis Grizzlies. First place is all but out of reach for the Suns, as the Denver Nuggets are 8.5 games up on Phoenix.

Despite this Rose believes the team is the favorite in the Western Conference with the acquisition of Durant. However, he would not go as far to say they could beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

“Depends on if everybody’s healthy, I want to see them play against the Celtics,” Rose said, via Mistretta.

As the Suns prepare for Durant’s return, Rose is confident enough to say that the team should win the Western Conference before their new star even steps on the floor.