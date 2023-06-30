The Phoenix Suns are planning to pull their qualifying offer for center Jock Landale and make him an unrestricted free agent, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer.

As of 4:13 p.m. PT, the Suns have signed Damion Lee, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu to deals, according to ESPN. There is also a rumor about their re-signing of wing Josh Okogie, though the reporter who wrote of Okogie's re-signing has been inaccurate in his reports of the Suns lately.

Landale played 69 games for the Suns in 2022-23, averaging 6.6 points on 52.8 percent shooting and 4.1 rebounds per game. He said at the end of the team's season he would love to remain a Sun for the rest of his career if he got an opportunity.

However, it seems Phoenix has picked another backup center over Landale, Eubanks. The former Portland Trail Blazers big averaged 14.5 points on 64.6 percent shooting and 8.5 rebounds per game with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021-22 (22 games). His numbers dipped to 6.6 points ad 5.4 rebounds this past season, but he still shot 64.1 percent from the field and averaged a career-best 1.3 blocks per game.

Bates-Diop was a solid player for the San Antonio Spurs this past season. He averaged just under 10 points per game (9.7) and shot 50.8 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range.

Metu played 66 games for the Sacramento Kings this past season. He averaged 4.9 points on 58.9 percent shooting and 3.0 rebounds.

The Suns are looking to build a championship-level roster around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Phoenix appears to have brought back a very capable 3-point shooter, an active wing (Bates-Diop) and two solid bench bigs (Metu and Eubanks).

Landale has played hard for the Suns and is a fan-favorite, but he will be an unrestricted free agent.