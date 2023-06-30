The Phoenix Suns have already started to bolster their bench, signing defensive-minded wing Josh Okogie, per Turner Sports insider Chris Haynes.

At 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, Okogie is capable of handling tough defensive matchups on the perimeter. Not only does this provide them with a likely rotation player that can be relied upon in key situations, but a player that could come in handy given the concerns about the defensive capabilities of a Devin Booker and Bradley Beal-led backcourt.

Averaging 6.6 points per game and shooting 29.1 percent from 3-point range for his career, Okogie's offense leaves a lot to be desired. However, given the firepower that Booker, Beal and future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant possess, his hustle and willingness to do the hard work will matter more than his ability to threaten a defense.

That said, if the Suns can get Okogie going in transition or find him inside, he might be a useful piece for them offensively as well.

Phoenix is embarking on their most exciting era since Steve Nash and the ‘7 Seconds or Less' Suns, with a legitimate chance to win their first championship in franchise history. An organization whose team has made it to the NBA Finals on three occasions, with the most recent coming in 2021, a blockbuster trade for Durant could be exactly what the Suns need to break the glass ceiling.

Still, even the most talented teams have failed to win a championship because they lacked the auxiliary players that would become key pieces in their rotation. With that in mind, the signing of Okogie could be extremely significant.