Could John Wall join former teammate Bradley Beal on the Phoenix Suns?

The former No. 1 overall pick is a free agent after his last stop with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 33-year-old point guard is still in search of his next team. He expressed interest when asked about the possibility of reuniting with Beal, who he spent eight years with on the Washington Wizards.

“For sure. That's what I want,” Wall told Shams Charania on Run It Back. “Me and Brad [Beal] are still brothers, we still talk a lot. A lot of people always want to make us like we're not cool with each other. That's the reason things happened. But we still have conversations, we still talk a lot. I congratulated him on moving there. If I could join their team, for sure, I would love that.”

If John Wall were to sign with the Suns, he would join a talented trio including Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.

“You got three guys who can get thirty or forty any given night. Just with them, it's about getting on the court. Most important thing in the whole league is just staying healthy, we all know that, just seeing how they gel together.”

Phoenix has yet to see its star trio all on the court together. Bradley Beal hasn't made his regular season debut on the Suns because he's been dealing with back spasms, while Devin Booker has an ankle sprain. Through five games, the Suns are 2-3 with their next matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.