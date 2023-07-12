The Phoenix Suns announced they have re-signed forward Josh Okogie, who received the 2022-23 Dan Majerle Hustle Award.

“Josh plays with relentless energy,” Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said in a press release. “His grit, intensity and athleticism are vital to the success of our team. He consistently makes winning plays on both ends of the floor. He is truly unique.”

In his first season with the Suns, Okogie played 72 games and averaged 7.3 points on 39.1 percent shooting (33.5 percent from 3-point range). He also averaged 3.5 rebounds per game.

Okogie was very important for the Suns in the final 25 games of the regular season. He emerged as the fifth starter next to Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton and impressed with his defensive tenacity.

Though he started the last 25 games of the regular season, Okogie's role surprisingly diminished in the playoffs. He started the last five games of the postseason but only had one game in double figures (Game 5 of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers).

At a listed 6-foot-4, Okogie is smaller on the wing but he makes up for it with his intense nature. He is very effective on the ball and averaged just under one steal per game this past season (0.8).

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Okogie signed with the Suns this past offseason after he played four years for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Josh Okogie is expected to be a player who can do well in the Suns' scheme under new coach Frank Vogel. Vogel has led teams to the top defensive rating in the NBA three times since 2012.