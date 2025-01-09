Amid Miami Heat Jimmy Butler trade rumors and drastic changes, Phoneix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is prepared to face anything head-on. Despite the Suns’ Nurkic being involved in a potential Butler trade and losing his spot in head coach Mike Budenholzer’s starting lineup, the veteran center remains positive.

While constantly communicating with the Suns front office, Nurkic says the organization remains transparent throughout the process, per Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin.

“We’ve talked as far as communication between (team owner Mat Ishbia, general manager James Jones, and CEO Josh Bartelstein),” Nurkic said. “They were completely transparent that they not looking to shop us or whatever, but also, we’re not kids. We understand that this is part of the job. There’s nothing you can do, at least in my situation.”

Amid his 11th NBA season, Nurkic has been in the league long enough to understand the business side of things.

“I don’t control those things, but understand this happens almost every day, every year, especially this time of the season,” Nurkic said. “You can see any name, not just myself. Might not necessarily be a bad thing or a good thing. I believe they will handle it properly and be honest about it, but even if it happens the way we don’t want it to happen, fine, it’s business. Ain’t no hard feelings.”

Nurkic wasn’t the only Suns player demoted to coming off the bench. Bradley Beal is no longer a starter and would be an ideal centerpiece in a proposed offer for Butler.

Jusuf Nurkic on the Suns potentially trading him before deadline

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is no stranger to unexpected trades. He was involved in the three-team blockbuster move involving Deandre Ayton, who Nurkic replaced as the team’s starting center.

Despite the trade chatter, Nurkic is prepared for a new beginning while embracing his new role off the bench.

“At the end of the day, I’ve been long enough in this league, and certainly, no one cares,” Nurkic said. “At this point, the only choice I have is to be a pro, and that’s what I’m going to do. I don’t want to make problems for my teammates or the organization. I’ll be a pro as much as possible and do what people ask of me. Control what I can control, and that’s the only way I can be.”

In a 115-104 loss to the Hornets, Nurkic finished with eight points, three rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes.