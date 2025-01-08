The Phoenix Suns are falling apart, and with the team struggling, trade rumors are heating up. One guy who has been at the center of it all is Bradley Beal, and with the team being linked to disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler amid Beal's transition to the Suns bench, the veteran guard's agent decided to address the trade rumors surrounding his client.

It's been a rough season for Beal, who is averaging only 17.8 points per game as he struggles to find his fit alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. With Beal recently getting moved to the bench by head coach Mike Budenholzer, and the team showing interest in Butler, it's led some to wonder whether or not Beal could be involved in a potential deal. However, his agent shot down that notion on Wednesday morning.

“There have been no discussions about trades with the Suns or any other team,” Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein said when asked about the situation. “Bradley's total focus is on helping the Suns turn things around.”

Bradley Beal not focused on trade rumors surrounding the Suns

With just a 16-19 record, which is good for 12th place in the Western Conference, it's clear the Suns need to make some sort of change. Sending Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to the bench was a start, but with Butler reportedly interested in joining Phoenix in a potential trade out of Miami, Beal has been floated as a logical piece to be involved in the trade. However, his agent claims that Beal is not looking to get traded off of the Suns, even after he got sent to the bench.

This is particularly important because Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, so if Phoenix did end up trying to trade him, they would need to get the stamp of approval from Beal himself. As of right now, though, it doesn't seem like he's looking for a trade, so the Suns may have to explore other avenues if they do want to pull off a trade for Butler.