While outsiders might see the Phoenix Suns as only having the Bradley Beal situation on their radar, there's been another one brewing. Recently, center Jusuf Nurkic and head coach Mike Budenholzer have had conflicting messages about their relationship with one other.

AZCentral's Duane Rankin first reported Nurkic's comments before Saturday's 119-109 win against the Washington Wizards. Once again, Nurkic didn't play. However, some other circumstances haven't helped Nurkic receive playing time. For instance, the Suns swapped Josh Okogie for Nick Richards, and they've been reaping the rewards.

In the win, Richards had 20 points and 19 rebounds, bringing physicality and toughness to the interior that the Suns didn't see much of with Nurkic this season. However, his slow exit from the rotation has the Suns big man getting real about his relationship with Budenholzer.

“We don't have a relationship,” Nurkic said. “So, it's fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”

Despite the abrupt transition, Phoenix has been quite consistent. They have an 8-3 record since the Suns benched Nurkic and Beal at the beginning of January. However, acquiring guys like Richards, in addition to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, putting up gouging stat lines makes matters better.

Mike Budenholzer disagrees with Jusuf Nurkic's take

On the flip side, the first-year Phoenix head coach wasn't too big of a fan of Nurkic's comments. After all, the Bosnian big man is having career lows in shooting percentage. He's also been averaging an unhealthy amount of turnovers. Many of them are errant passes and avoidable mistakes.

Still, actions speak louder than words, and many were shocked when Budenholzer benched Nurkic. Although Phoenix was struggling, the move came out of left field. Suns Twitter had a field day over it and were rejoicing. While Budenholzer wasn't like the fans running rampant on social media, he made a necessary adjustment.

However, following Saturday's win, he responded to Nurkic's claims and added some context to the situation.

“It's never easy in this league,” Budenholzer said via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Suns. “He hasn't played. I'm sure he's frustrated, so I respect that.”

Following that response, the head coach was asked if there had been talks between Nurkic and himself.

“There's been conversations that have been had,” Budenholzer said. “There's been communication, but we have 3 or 4 guys that play the same position. We're going to go with who we think gives us our best chance. You have to earn your minutes, and that's been communicated.”

Throughout this shift, the center rotation was merely Mason Plumlee and rookie Oso Ighodaro. Both were valuable and are still valuable. Even with their skills, the Suns needed a true big man. That's where Richards comes in.

Since Phoenix traded for him, they found their big that can help them win games. He won't win games like Durant or Booker, but he does the little things that they need. As a result, it's pushed Nurkic to a variety of DNPs since the trade. While he was sick during the Suns' five-game road trip, it's now more than that.

The Suns have a Jusuf Nurkic decision to make soon

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, with it being February 6, to be exact. There are plenty of moves the Suns can make. Even with Beal being involved in a Jimmy Butler trade scenario, dumping Nurkic could be their main mission. He has two years remaining and nearly $40 million.

Considering his lack of production, teams wouldn't want to take him. Also, he's not on a one-year deal. If that were the case, a tanking team could trade for him and buy him out. However, they won't buy out $40 million. At the end of the day, Nurkic might be nearing the end of the rope with Phoenix.

He's still a quality center who can make a positive impact on an NBA roster. Even if that hasn't been the case this season, plenty of teams could use him. With a logjam at the center position, it might be Nurkic receiving the short end of the stick. The rotation, mixed with a beef involving Budenholzer can only provoke some type of trade or move happening soon.

Time is still ticking for the Suns. They'll either have to eat Nurkic's salary or find a trade partner soon. It won't be easy for them, considering the tension with the head coach, as well as his averages. With that being said, a change of scenery might be best for Nurkic at this point.