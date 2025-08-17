The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently gearing up for a 2025 NFL season in which they will trot out 41 year-old Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback after signing him in free agency this year. Rodgers was brought in to replace Russell Wilson, who was the Steelers' quarterback for most of last year after taking over for Justin Fields.

Wilson now plays for the New York Giants, and during Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets, he lofted a beautiful 70 yard-pass for a completion that had fans buzzing and nearly resulted in a touchdown.

After the play went viral on social media, Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan took to his account on X, social media, to take aim at Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for the way the Wilson saga played out.

“I was told Russell Wilson couldn’t throw to the middle of the field because he was too short. Looks good here. More likely a Tomlin problem,” he wrote.

Justin Fields began last year for the Steelers and led them to an undefeated start, although the offense wasn't exactly dominant during that stretch.

Wilson then took over and got off to a decent start before things tapered off down the stretch and the Steelers were unceremoniously sent home by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.

A rough QB situation for the Steelers

Article Continues Below

As the old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really have zero, and that essentially came to be true last year for Pittsburgh.

However, Wilson did show some flashes during his time with the Steelers of his former MVP candidate self that existed with the Seattle Seahawks, causing some to wonder whether it was Tomlin who was actually holding the Pittsburgh offense back with his uninventive playbook.

Fans may get their answer this year when Wilson takes the field with the Giants, hoping to lead what was a porous offense last year back into something resembling competence.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are desperately hoping that Aaron Rodgers still has something left in the tank at the age of 41.