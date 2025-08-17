There's chaos around the Dallas Cowboys this season. There's, of course, the whole fiasco surrounding star edge rusher Micah Parsons' contract extension. The Cowboys also had some major changes on the offense, with enigmatic wide receiver George Pickens coming over from Pittsburgh this offseason. Despite the chaos, expectations are still high for Dallas.

However, those expectations might take a bit of a dive after this news about their wide receiver room. Todd Archer reports that WR Jonathan Mingo, a midseason acquisition in 2024, is believed to have suffered a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) tear during their preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“The Dallas Cowboys fear wide receiver Jonathan Mingo suffered an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the third quarter of Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, sources told ESPN,” Archer reported.

Mingo was traded to the Cowboys last season for a 2025 fourth-rounder from the Carolina Panthers. The trade was mocked by opposing fans and some Cowboys faithful, who expected Jerry Jones to make a flashier move at the deadline. Mingo caught just five passes for 46 yards, but it's worth noting that Dallas was also missing starting quarterback Dak Prescott for most of the WR's time in Dallas.

The Cowboys have scheduled an MRI to determine the severity of Mingo's PCL tear. Recovery periods for PCL tears vary depending on the severity of the tear. It's worth noting that ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot played through a similar injury, though his tear was partial and his mobility took a drastic hit during that period.

Should Mingo be projected to miss significant time, it will most likely impact the Cowboys' decision to keep or cut him from the 53-man roster. Dallas' WR1 to WR3 positions are mostly filled with CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, and Kayvonte Turpin. Other wide receivers, such as Jalen Tolbert, could step in and take Mingo's spot as WR4 and special teamer.