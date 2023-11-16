Draymond Green has been suspended five games due to his involvement in the Warriors-Timberwolves altercation on Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green has been suspended five games for his involvement in Tuesday night's altercation against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced on Wednesday night.

🚨 BREAKING: Draymond Green has been suspended for 5 games for his altercation with Rudy Gobert, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/AdpEdoXtN6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

“Draymond Green has been suspended five games without pay for escalating an on-curt altercation and forcibly grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner,” the league announced in a press release. “The length of the suspension is based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

After Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got tied up after battling for position on a rebound, Rudy Gobert grabbed Thompson in an attempt to de-escalate the matter. Unfortunately, this made the situation much worse, as Green took exception to Gobert's actions and immediately put him in a headlock.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱 Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Thompson, McDaniels, and Green were all ejected from Tuesday night's in-season tournament game, but Gobert received no penalties during the game due to the referees ruling him as a “peacemaker” in the situation.

The Warriors did not feel Gobert's involvement was justified whatsoever, as head coach Steve Kerr made his viewpoint clear after the game.

“If you watch the replay, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck, and that's why Draymond went after Rudy,” Kerr claimed. “The guys on the back of the bench were telling us that Rudy had Klay and that's why Draymond went at Rudy. That's all I know.”

Gobert, who stayed in the game and helped lift the Timberwolves past the Warriors for the second time in three days, called Green's behavior that of a “clown” after the game.

“Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected,” Gobert stated. The Timberwolves big man has been very vocal about the league taking action for what Green did.

Thompson, Gobert and McDaniels have each received $25,000 fines for their involvement in the altercation.

The Warriors began the 2023-24 season with a 6-2 record, but they have not dropped four straight games, three of which have been on their home floor. Superstar Stephen Curry is expected to miss a couple of games with a knee injury, meaning that the Warriors will be without two of their core members for x games.

Green is no stranger to being ejected and serving a suspension. Last season, Green was ejected from a game and suspended for another against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs. After getting tangled up with Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, Green stomped on Sabonis', leading to an ejection and a one-game suspension by the league.

Then, Joe Dumars, the NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, made it clear that Green's history as a repeat offender played a role in his suspension during the playoffs. The same criteria and standard was observed by the league regarding Tuesday's altercation, leading to Green's five game suspension.

Draymond Green will serve his five-game suspension over the course of the next five games and will be ineligible to return until Tuesday, Nov. 28 when the Warriors play the Kings in Sacramento.