Richard Jefferson was more than disappointed.

Draymond Green might be awaiting another suspension a quarter into the season. The Golden State Warriors star not only had a costly foul against Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic but also may have put him in a lot of pain. Richard Jefferson saw this and did not appreciate the swing that he took in the middle of the game. He outlined his disappointment in his latest video on X.

“What are you doing, man? You're too important and you're too good. This is getting to a space where you're hurting the game. This is bad for the game of basketball. You are good for the game of basketball but what you're doing, my brother, is bad for the game,” was the reaction that Richard Jefferson dropped as the Warriors star got ejected.

Draymond Green was given a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game 😳pic.twitter.com/67caDFR1Y6 https://t.co/j1SNc4oXur — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

Draymond Green rotated his body in a full 180-degree motion and swung against Jusuf Nurkic. The Suns center was obviously hurt and was grimacing in pain while lying on the floor. Fans of the sport have started to call out his antics with the Warriors but it just has not stopped.

It was once thought that his suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock was enough. But, he keeps making the same mistakes and a review by the officials might give him a harsher penalty. There may have been no intention to hurt Nurkic but the supposed punch might have said otherwise for the audiences of that Warriors game. Only time, and maybe enough sanctions, will tell if he has truly learned his lesson.