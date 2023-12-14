The Suns Big 3 may start firing on all cylinders if they heed Jusuf Nurkic's advice.

After much ado, the Phoenix Suns' vaunted Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal were finally all healthy and able to suit up in the same game, doing so on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. However, it was clear as day that it was going to take the Suns some time to jell into a championship contender, as the Nets were able to throw them off rhythm on multiple occasions en route to a 116-112 loss.

Given the talent disparity on paper, this was certainly a disappointing result for the Suns even though they were missing two of their most crucial role players in Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen. A team with three unstoppable shot creators shouldn't be struggling the way they did against the Nets on Wednesday.

While Kevin Durant has his own ideas on what to do to grease the wheels for the Suns moving forward, starting center Jusuf Nurkic has a more straightforward idea for how the team must play to get the best from its best players.

“Just play faster. I think Grayson's gonna add to that, fit-wise. But just play to our stars, man. I need to do a better job, can involve Beal in the action more. Whatever that is, find ways, and we're gonna look at the film and see what I can do better,” Nurkic told reporters after the Suns' loss, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Jusuf Nurkic is right in that the Suns will have to do a much better job in involving Bradley Beal in the offense. Beal isn't exactly someone who's used to a role as the team's third banana, necessitating a huge transition for him as well, but the Suns have no excuse in giving him just nine shots on the night, especially when he shot the ball efficiently.

But there is a learning curve to everything, even for teams with as much top-shelf talent as the Suns do. So even though the loss to the Nets may have been disappointing, it should help them prepare for the adversity that lies ahead in their quest to win a championship.