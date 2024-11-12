Kevin Durant is not afraid to voice his thoughts to teammates, or much of anyone for that matter. The Phoenix Suns star allegedly ripped fellow Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in leaked audio that recently surfaced.

It reveals Durant cursing out and telling the Bosnian basketball player, “We're a f–ing team! Pass the f–ing ball, he's wide open.” Here's a look at the moment in which Durant was not holding anything back.

Durant will not be able to take the court against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in the Suns' 9 p.m. ET matchup. He is out for at least two weeks with a right calf strain, and will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks while he recovers from the injury. Whether or not Nurkic will be able to go either will be curious to see.

He was listed on the injury report as questionable with left ankle soreness.

The fallout between Durant and Nurkic is not the first time that leaked audio of Durant trash talking has emerged, either. Just back in October, Durant was venting about his frustrations surrounding a foul call that involved Anthony Davis. Durant was captured getting into it with Dwight Howard.

Durant, in a shot attempt, fouled Davis on a shot attempt. In the 47 seconds of the audio, Durant can be heard voicing his thoughts – and rather colorfully – to the referees.

“That was a whole block,” Durant said at the time. “Been a whole lot of bullsh– man.”

It only really got worse from there as Durant went on and on with a parade of insults.

He also continued to take shots at Howard, who was courtside, out casting him from the Lakers. It's clear he sees Howard as a name who should be affiliated with the Orlando Magic, and the Orlando Magic only.

“You know what it is. You ain't no Laker. You are not no Laker. You're a Magic. You're a Magic. They did you dirty.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Durant on the injury front, but one thing that isn't in question is the amount of fire he will bring to the court audibly when he makes his return (and perhaps even from afar).