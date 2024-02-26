Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the best players of all-time. LeBron is considered by some to be the greatest player ever, while others place him behind Michael Jordan. Durant, meanwhile, has an argument for being ranked within the top 10 players in the history of the game. But which star will win another NBA championship?
Former NBA player Chandler Parsons gave his answer to the question Monday.
“I gotta say Kevin Durant just because I think he has a better chance this year,” Parsons said on FanDuel's Run It Back. “The NBA's so weird now, who knows? Who knows who squads up together this summer, who knows what additions happen in free agency or via trade? But looking at it right now, I'm saying Kevin Durant… This team he's on now is one of the deeper teams he's ever been on. He's healthy, he's still playing at an elite level so I gotta go with KD.”
Kevin Durant and LeBron James are both playing at impressive levels. LeBron's future with the Lakers has uncertainty, however.
The Phoenix Suns are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 34-24 record, while the Los Angeles Lakers are in ninth place with a 31-28 record. The Lakers' roster has potential but the Suns probably feature the higher-ceiling overall as a team.
Durant is also 35 years old so one would imagine that he will have more time to win a championship. With that being said, LeBron hasn't shown many signs of slowing down at 39 years old. LeBron did previously hint at his potential retirement, but it wouldn't be surprising to see James remain in the league for a few more seasons.
Do you think LeBron James or Kevin Durant has a better chance of winning another championship?