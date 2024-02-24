The Phoenix Suns might've lost 114-110 to the Houston Rockets on Friday evening, but Kevin Durant certainly did his part with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. In the process, KD moved into ninth all-time in points, surpassing Carmelo Anthony.
Via ClutchPoints:
“Last night, Kevin Durant surpassed Carmelo Anthony for 9th on the ALL-TIME SCORING list. KD has played in 224 fewer games than Melo.”
KD now sits at 28,296 points in his decorated NBA career in 1,036 games in total. That's an average of 27.3 points per season. Electric. Durant hasn't missed a beat as he's aged, despite several injuries, most notably his Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals. Some argue that KD is the most electrifying scorer to ever play in the Association, but that's a topic for another day.
In 2023-24, Kevin Durant is posting averages of 28.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per night on 53.3% shooting from the field and a 42.9% clip from three-point land. He's doing his absolute best to lead the Suns but they're only in eighth place in the Western Conference, which isn't exactly ideal considering this team is considered a title contender.
While Durant doesn't worry about where he is on the all-time scoring list, the next target will be Shaquille O'Neal, who sits 300 points ahead of him at 28,596. There's a very good chance KD will get there at this rate, with retirement nowhere in sight at the moment.
Durant and the Suns are back in action on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to end a two-game losing streak.