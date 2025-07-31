With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Athletics find themselves at the center of late-July speculation, particularly surrounding the status of elite closer Mason Miller. The hard-throwing right-hander was notably absent from a save situation on Wednesday night, just hours before the deadline, and questions swirled about whether a trade was imminent.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay addressed the rising speculation after the game with a short but cryptic explanation. As shared by Sports Illustrated’s Jason Burke on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kotsay gave a concise response when asked why the flame-throwing closer was unavailable.

“Mason was unavailable tonight. That’s all I can say.”

The comment came during ongoing Miller trade rumors, with multiple teams — including the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies — linked to the All-Star reliever. The omission from a high-leverage role hinted at active trade discussions, with the A’s clearly protecting a valuable asset.

Adding further intrigue, Miller addressed the trade speculation before the game. In an interview published by Sports Illustrated and conducted by Burke as well, the closer offered a candid response when asked about his status amid the swirling trade rumors.

“Yeah, I mean they aren't super motivated to move me, at least from what I understand, but they always listen. I think unless they're blown away, I'll be here. This year feels a little different than last year for sure.”

His words highlighted the Athletics' strategy — they weren’t actively looking to move Miller, but were willing to listen if blown away by an offer. That stance was echoed by league insiders who reported that the team was holding out for elite, MLB-ready talent. With that being said, while trade talks around the San Diego Padres bullpen have intensified, no deal for Miller had been finalized yet.

Despite a 3.76 ERA in 38 appearances this season, Miller’s 20 saves, 59 strikeouts, and triple-digit velocity made him one of the top bullpen arms available. Combine that with team control through 2029 and a 2025 salary of just $765,000, and it’s clear why the A’s were in no rush to move him.

Whether Miller is ultimately moved or not, the combination of the manager’s vague postgame remarks, rising market tension, and the pitcher’s rare skillset has created one of the most closely watched storylines heading into the final hours of trade season.