LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers is clouded in uncertainty. Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently provided an update on James' potential contract desires, via ESPN.
“I don’t think this is LeBron’s last stand, I don’t think this is the Lakers’ last stand,” Windhorst said. “First off, I think LeBron is angling to sign a multi-year deal in the offseason with the Lakers that will be nine figures. That will be even bigger than the deal he is on now. Now, whether or not he’s able to finish that deal, whether or not the Lakers want to give him a three-year contract and pay him $60 million when he’s 42 years old, that’s a different discussion.”
What's next for LeBron James?
LeBron wants to win, and LA needs to show him that they can build a competitive team. Sure, maybe James is seeking a nine-year contract. But at this point in his career, it probably is not about the money. LeBron's legacy is still being built and winning another championship would help his case in the GOAT conversation.
There is also the Bronny James angle to remember. It is not clear if Bronny will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. He's endured his ups down downs during his first year at USC, but if he does enter the draft some people around the NBA world believe LeBron will sign with whichever team drafts Bronny.
For now, all we have for the most part are opinions and rumors swirling around. The Lakers currently hold a 31-28 record which is good for ninth place in the Western Conference. At the moment, LeBron James' primary focus is on helping LA climb the standings in the conference.
Still, LeBron's future with the Lakers will be something to monitor moving forward. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on LeBron and LA as they are made available.