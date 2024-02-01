Kevin Durant gives Cam Thomas his flowers.

If there is one thing to know about Brooklyn Nets bucket-getter Cam Thomas, it is that he is, well, a bucket-getter. He doesn't offer much in other departments, but when it comes to scoring, Thomas can keep up with the best of them. Speaking of the best, Phoenix Suns superstar and former Nets cornerstone Kevin Durant spoke highly of his former teammate after leading his team to a 136-120 win over Brooklyn Wednesday night.

“He’s only gonna get better. What is he? 22-years-old? Around the league, it’s already on the scouting report that he’s one the hardest people to guard in the league. So if he keeps it up, the skies the limit for him,” Durant told reporters about Thomas during the postgame press conference (via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints).

Durant gathered a game-high 33 points on 10/16 shooting from the field and went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. Thomas was not too shabby himself with a 25-point night. He shot 11-for-19 from the floor and added four assists and two steals in 33 minutes. The former LSU Tigers scoring machine is still evolving as an NBA player and just like what Durant said, the future is incredibly bright for the youngster. Thomas entered the Suns game averaging 21.1 points per game on 55.5 true shooting percentage.

The Suns improved to 28-20 after the win over the Nets and will continue their road trip this coming Friday when they go up against the Atlanta Hawks before finishing their schedule away from hom on Sunday versus the Washington Wizards.