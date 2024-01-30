The Phoenix Suns visit the Brooklyn Nets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Phoenix Suns have been having themselves an up-and-down season but are looking to turn the corner when they head out east to take on the Brooklyn Nets in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phoenix (27-20) was at one point on a seven-game winning streak until they met their match against the Indiana Pacers. In that game, Devin Booker had himself a career game scoring 62 points but unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Suns lost a close one 133-131. It still seems like this Suns squad hasn't quite gelled as quickly as they should be and will need to quickly figure things out before they head to the postseason. The Suns' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal will look to get things going when they head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets in this Wednesday night matchup.

Brooklyn (19-27) has been fighting tooth-and-nail over their last few games making them one feisty bunch to play against. Their star guard Ben Simmons is due back after a lengthy absence due to injury as he will be a much-needed boost to this Nets starting lineup as they try to make that push toward a playoff birth. Simmons will look to turn the season around for the Nets as they play host to the Phoenix Suns in this Wednesday night contest.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Nets Odds

Phoenix Suns: -3.5(-110)

Moneyline: -162

Brooklyn Nets: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Nets

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Buckle up, NBA fans, because Wednesday night's showdown in Brooklyn is destined to be explosive. The Phoenix Suns, armed with their newly minted Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, roll into Barclays Center ready to dethrone the surging Nets. But is this David vs. Goliath, or are the Suns poised for a statement win?

Phoenix boasts a three-headed scoring monster the likes of which the league has rarely seen. Booker's smooth midrange mastery, Durant's lethal shot-making from anywhere, and Beal's microwave scoring off screens it's a nightmare matchup for any defense. The Nets counter with Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas' fearless shot selection, but can they contain the Suns' offensive avalanche?

The Suns' Achilles' heel last season was their porous defense, especially against elite perimeter scorers. But with Durant's defensive IQ and Beal's tenacious on-ball pressure, the Suns have added a lockdown dimension. Expect Coach Frank Vogel to throw a variety of defensive schemes at Bridges and Thomas, making them work for every bucket.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Hold onto your popcorn, NBA fanatics, because Wednesday night's Barclays Center showdown is a heavyweight tilt for the ages. The Brooklyn Nets, hungry and emboldened, welcome the newly minted Phoenix superteam of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal in a game with championship implications swirling around it.

The Nets' calling card this season has been their suffocating defense. Jacque Vaughn's squad boasts the league's best defensive rating, anchored by the rim-protecting Nic Claxton and the pesky perimeter duo of Ben Simmons and Royce O'Neale. Can Phoenix's high-octane offense, even with KD's scoring prowess, crack Brooklyn's defensive code?

The Barclays Center will be electric on Wednesday, with the Nets faithful ready to erupt for every Mikal Bridge crossover and Cam Thomas three-pointer. The Suns, playing their second game in as many nights, might find themselves overwhelmed by the crowd's energy, especially late in the game when every possession is a nail-biter.

Don't sleep on the Nets' supporting cast. Cam Thomas has emerged as a scoring machine, averaging 25.8 points per game in his last five outings. Bridges provide lockdown defense and clutch threes, while Ben Simmons orchestrates the offense with his LeBron-esque vision. These role players could be the difference-makers, providing timely buckets and defensive stops while the Big 3 duel it out.

Final Suns-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Suns might be the road team, but they hold all the aces on Wednesday. Their offensive firepower, revamped defense, and unwavering momentum make them a force to be reckoned with. Expect Booker to orchestrate the show, Durant to hit daggers down the stretch, and Beal to provide timely scoring bursts. The final buzzer will sound with Phoenix's Big 3 celebrating a statement win, reminding the league that the Suns are still the team to beat as they take this win on the road and cover the spread.

