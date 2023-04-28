Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Kevin Durant keeps winning in life! Just a few days ago, his Phoenix Suns secured a spot in the second-round by taking down the Clippers. Now, Durant is signing a new deal… but it’s not what you think. Kevin Durant is signing a lifetime contract with Nike, and the star reacted to the news on Twitter.

A true honor to be in the game for life with @Nike https://t.co/VNj1IJUVWG — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 28, 2023

Kevin Durant joins a truly elite list of names that have a lifetime contract with Nike. The Suns star is just the third basketball player to earn a lifetime contract with Nike. The other two players? Well, just the two greatest players of all-time in LeBron James and Michael Jordan. No big deal, really.

Kevin Durant has entered a lifetime contract with Nike, per @boardroom. Players with lifetime deals in the basketball division: — Michael Jordan

— LeBron James

— KD pic.twitter.com/buFcFLr83O — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) April 28, 2023

Kevin Durant’s shoe line is arguably the second-most popular signature Nike shoe line, just below LeBron’s own line. The line started back in 2008, a year after Durant signed with Nike, and has since spanned 15 different iterations, with a 16th already leaked by KD himself. It only makes sense that the Suns star gets a lifetime contract to stay with Nike: it’s a mutually beneficial deal for both sides.

It’s worth noting that this lifetime deal won’t just be involving KD’s sneaker line. According to the press release on Boardroom, the lifetime contract also has Nike and the Suns star collaborating on apparel, and more importantly, a focus on grassroots basketball. Durant is a true basketball junkie, and his commitment to improving grassroots basketball is commendable.

“The lifetime partnership will continue to include footwear, apparel, and a community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball. With this deal, Durant joins an elite group of Nike athletes, and follows Michael Jordan and LeBron James before him in the basketball division.”