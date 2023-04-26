A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns didn’t waste much time in joining Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Shortly after the Nuggets sent the Minnesota Timberwolves to an early vacation with a Game 5 win Tuesday night, the Suns did their job and finished off the Los Angeles Clippers in a series-clinching 136-130 victory at home.

The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but Jokic isn’t going to sleep on a loaded Suns roster led by Kevin Durant.

“They’re probably the favorites to win the championship,” Jokic said of the Suns after posting a triple-double of 28 points, 17 rebounds, and 1 assists in the Nuggets; 112-109 win against Minnesota (h/t Nick Kosmider of The Athletic). “They have a great group of guys. They are well coached. … It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

The Suns and the Nuggets have some playoff history. Just two years ago, the Suns swept Denver in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. This time around, it’s expected to be a harder task for Denver to eliminate the Suns, considering the fact that Phoenix has added Kevin Durant to the fold.

The second-round showdown between the Suns and the Nuggets should feel like a championship series. Both teams are loaded with talent. Kevin Durant is flanked by Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, while Jokic has the likes of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. around him.

Game 1 of the Suns vs. Nuggets series will be held at Ball Arena in Denver this coming Saturday.