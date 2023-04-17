The Phoenix Suns are facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs and dropped the first game of the series last night 115-110. The Clippers led for most of the game but saw the Suns grab an eight-point lead late in the third quarter. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 27 points and a perfect 10/10 from the line, but most notably debuted his new Nike KD 16 signature sneaker during the Game 1 loss.

The Clippers were firmly in control for the majority of the first half. Phoenix bounced back with a run of their own and were able to get out to an eight-lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. From there, the Clippers locked in on defense and began to pull away with clutch buckets down the stretch from Kawhi Leonard and players like Terance Mann. While he had an off shooting night, Russell Westbrook had one of the biggest plays of the game when he blocked Devin Booker‘s last-minute layup and threw the ball off of him out of play. The Clippers hung on and upset the Suns in hostile territory to secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

Sneakerheads had their sights set on other things, however, as Kevin Durant decided to debut his 16th signature sneaker model with Nike. For the last 15 years, Kevin Durant’s signature line has been one of the more successful and consistent ventures for Nike Basketball.

The shoe features a wavy upper made from an assortment of materials, highlighted by a plastic foot support on the outer part of the shoe. They feature small Nike swooshes on the heels and come complete with the Nike KD logo on the tongue. Durant and Nike teased several colorways of the KD 16, but was seen last night rocking a very clean all-black pair. While KD would have loved to secure Game 1 and give all the credit to his new kicks, he still turned in a good scoring night and will have many more opportunities to have a signature moment in his new sneakers.

The Nike KD 16 still has yet to receive a release date, but we can expect to see these sometime soon. They’ll retail for $150 USD and will be available on Nike.com and Nike retailers. Will you be grabbing a pair?