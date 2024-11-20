The Phoenix Suns are hopeful that both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will be able to return from their respective calf injuries on Tuesday when the team takes on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Durant has missed the Suns' last six games, and Beal has missed the last four games. Both All-Stars are dealing with left calf strains.

Although there is no certainty surrounding when Phoenix will be getting their superstar talents back next to Devin Booker, there is a sense of optimism that Durant and Beal are on the verge of getting back in the fold.

“I'm told he (Kevin Durant) is progressing,” Charania reported on Wednesday afternoon. “There is optimism that Kevin Durant will be able to make his return at some point next week. It could be as soon as Tuesday's NBA Cup game against the Lakers or Wednesday against the Nets. Both games are at home. And Bradley Beal; a similar trajectory. The Suns feel hopeful that he can return at some point next week.”

After the Suns face off with the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening, they will have the next several days off. Phoenix will not play again until Tuesday's NBA Cup game against Los Angeles, giving Durant and Beal plenty of time to rest and get back to practicing with the team.

If there is one thing that is clear, it's that the Suns desperately need their stars back on the court. Since Durant went down with his calf injury, the team has gone 1-5, with their lone victory being against the Utah Jazz, who are 3-11 this season.

Suns finding optimism in losing skid

The Suns currently find themselves on a four-game losing streak entering Wednesday night's game against the Knicks, the team's longest regular-season losing streak with Durant, Booker, and Beal on the roster.

Despite losing four straight games, the team remains confident in their abilities. Veteran point guard Tyus Jones relayed this message recently, claiming that the team's lofty goals have not changed at all.

“It's a long season, it's a long season,” Jones stated, via ClutchPoints' Suns reporter Hayden Cilley. “There are ups and downs in the season. There are times that we're going be playing great ball, and there are times when we're going to be struggling to get a win like right now. You just got to continue to push through, you got to try to just stay somewhere in the middle and just try to continue to improve as a group. We know what our goals are.

“You can't win a championship in November, so we got to continue to grow each and every day, and just stay with it.”

As things currently stand, the Suns find themselves with a 9-6 record, just two games back of first place in the Western Conference. While losing four straight games and five of their last six is never a good sign, Phoenix remains very confident in their abilities to compete for a championship with Durant, Booker, and Beal on the court.

The Suns will provide further updates on the status of Durant and Beal as they work their way back from their respective injuries before Tuesday's game against Los Angeles.