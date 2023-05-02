A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Phoenix Suns are not exactly on the ropes yet in their second-round series against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets despite losing in Game 2 Monday night on the road, 97-87. The Suns still have yet to play as the home team in the series. Plus, they still have Kevin Durant.

If the Suns are to make the series a whole lot more interesting, they are going to need Kevin Durant to rediscover his efficient ways on offense. Durant scored 24 points in Game 2, but shot just 10-for-27 from the field.

“They were good looks – just didn’t go down. I couldn’t knock them down. I felt like they were good leaving my hand, but it is what it is,” Kevin Durant said following the loss that buried the Suns in a 2-0 series hole (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After finishing the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 51.8 percent shooting from the floor, Kevin Durant is making just 47.8 percent of his attempts versus the Nuggets, though, that’s largely skewed by his poor efficiency on Monday. Back in the Nuggets series opener, Durant was 12-for-19 for 29 points, albeit in a 125-107 loss.

Among the issues on the Suns’ offense through two games in the second round is their outside shooting. They are draining only 24.1 percent of their shots from behind the arc. They were just 7-for-23 from downtown in Game 1 and just 6-for-31 in Game 2. Hopefully for Kevin Durant and the Suns, a home game on Friday will serve as the cure to their shooting malaise.