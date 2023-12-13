A new era has begun for the Suns with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker gearing up to make their debut together.

After 23 games, the Phoenix Suns will finally have their three All-Stars play together. While Kevin Durant sat out Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, he has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This means that the Suns with have their new Big 3 play together for the first time all season.

Beal, who recently returned to the lineup from a back injury on Tuesday, is not listed on the injury report, nor is Booker. Durant likely could have played against the Warriors, but Phoenix wanted to get him an extra day of rest for his sprained ankle seeing as they had a back-to-back.

The three All-Stars are set to take the court together, finally giving the NBA a glimpse of what could be the best offensive trio in the entire league. While they have yet to play together this season, Beal, Booker, and Durant are combining to average 75.7 points per game. Assuming they are able to put up equal to or better scoring numbers alongside one another, the Suns will instantly have one of the best scoring offenses.

“We've got guys that command respect out there,” Durant said at the start of the season in October. “If [Booker] drives to the rim, there's going to be guys coming over and converging. Same with [Beal], same with myself… You can't guard all of us at once… Play fundamentally sound ball, don't turn the ball over, rebound, and we'll be in solid shape on offense.”

Currently 13-10 on the season, Phoenix will be looking to get hot at the end of the calendar year in order to gain momentum heading into 2024. Assuming they can remain healthy and on the court alongside each other, the Suns will be an incredibly tough team to stop.

Wednesday night's game against the Nets, Durant's former team, will be the first evaluation of whether or not the Suns Big 3 has a chance to win their first championship.