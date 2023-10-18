Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are looking to take the NBA storm in 2023. Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns midway through the 2022-23 season to form a star tandem with Devin Booker, and Phoenix added even more talent to the mix this offseason by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

Now, Durant is speaking out on just how tough the Suns' collection of talent will be for opposing defenses this season.

“We've got guys that command respect out there,” said Durant, per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “If [Booker] drives to the rim, there's going to be guys coming over and converging. Same with [Beal], same with myself… You can't guard all of us at once… Play fundamentally sound ball, don't turn the ball over, rebound, and we'll be in solid shape on offense.”

The Phoenix Suns' trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal figures to be one of the most lethal scoring tandems in NBA history. All three players can shoot perimeter jumpers, create their own shot, and attack the rim at an elite level. Although it may take a bit of time for the three stars to learn to play off of one another, it's certainly better to have too much talent than the alternative, especially considering the arms race that has defined the Western Conference in recent seasons.

The Suns are slated to tip off their 2023-24 campaign on the road against the Golden State Warriors on October 24 from the Chase Center.