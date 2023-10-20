The Phoenix Suns will be without two of their stars when they face another contender in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers, in their final preseason game Thursday night.

Suns forward Kevin Durant will face off against the Lakers' LeBron James for the first time since a Christmas Day game in 2018. James and Durant are considered the two best players from the last 10-plus years and are each top-15 players of all time by most analysts.

Frank Vogel explains why Devin Booker and Bradley Beal aren't playing as he also said the Suns are looking to bring Ish Wainright back after waiving him Thursday. #Suns starters: Eric Gordon

Grayson Allen

Josh Okogie

Kevin Durant

Jusuf Nurkic https://t.co/2zMtttJQWO pic.twitter.com/CdEAywQTHd — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 20, 2023

However, Phoenix will be without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Booker is resting, according to coach Frank Vogel. Beal is “dealing with tightness in his back,” something that kept him out of the Suns' preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers last week.

Booker has played in all but one of the Suns' preseason games to this point. Booker had 19 points in the Suns' preseason win over the Trail Blazers Monday and hit 4-of-6 3-pointers.

Beal, Booker and Durant each played in front of the Suns' home fans at Footprint Center in the 117-106 win over Portland. Vogel said he spoke with each of the Suns' stars to see what would best prepare them for the regular season.

Durant and James have faced off a number of times at the NBA Finals. James' Miami Heat defeated Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 before Durant and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018.

Durant is a two-time NBA Finals MVP from his series wins over James.

The two also have a chance to face each other next Thursday when the Suns face the Lakers on the road. Phoenix opens its season Oct. 24 at Chase Center in San Francisco.