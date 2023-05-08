Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns went off for 36 points on 14-18 shooting in the team’s 129-124 win in Game 4 over the Denver Nuggets, and it appears that Shaquille O’Neal was not familiar with Booker’s game, and he apologized for prior comments on the post-game coverage on TNT.

“Devin Booker I’m sorry, I owe you an apology, I got on TV and said you will not go 20-for-25 again, you messed around and went 14-for-18,” Shaquille O’Neal said on TNT. “So sir, I apologize, love the way you’re playing, and again, now we got a series.”

"Devin Booker i'm sorry, I owe you an apology. I got on TV and said you would not go 20-for-25 again, you messed around and went 14-for-18." Shaq issues a public apology to Devin Booker for doubting him 😂pic.twitter.com/wJqEcrRCuv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

Indeed, we do have a series. The Suns responded and held serve at home in games three and four to tie the series at 2-2 after dropping the first two games on the road in Denver.

Bookers co-star Kevin Durant had a great night as well, he also scored 36 points in the win. He has made the impact that Suns owner Mat Ishbia hoped when completing a trade for the superstar. Booker and Kevin Durant look to take a 3-2 series lead by winning Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday.

For Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, it was an eventful night. He picked up a technical foul for elbowing Mat Ishbia on a play in which the ball bounced out of bounds. He also scored 53 in the game, the most he has ever scored in a playoff game.

This was one of the most-anticipated games of the NBA Playoffs, and it has lived up to the hype so far. It will be interesting to see if the Nuggets can keep the trend of the home team winning in this series in Game 5. The winner of this NBA Playoffs series faces the winner of the Warriors vs Lakers series in the Western Conference Finals.