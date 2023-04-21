Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

It is safe to say that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to their victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. In a crucial Game 3 affair, Booker and KD combined for 73 points, becoming the first players since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal to each score 25-plus points in each of their first three postseason games, per the Suns Twitter.

When the Suns acquired Kevin Durant, many experts around the NBA world immediately picked them to win the Western Conference. The thought of KD and Devin Booker playing alongside one another excited fans and analysts alike. However, Phoenix still had their share of doubters. Durant and Booker’s postseason play so far has helped to silence the critics.

It does need to be said that the Los Angeles Clippers have forced Phoenix to work hard for everything in the series. Despite being without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Game 3, the Clippers lost by only five points.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns aren’t perfect. They will, however, prove to be extremely difficult to defeat if Kevin Durant and Devin Booker continue to perform at elite levels.

Booker led the charge for Phoenix in Game 3 with 45 points. Durant added 28 in the win. In the Suns’ Game 2 bounce back victory after their Game 1 defeat, Booker also set the tone with 38 points. Meanwhile, KD added 25.

Booker and Durant may be the best duo in the NBA right now. There isn’t a single team in the West that wants to play this Suns team during the NBA Playoffs.