Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins believes that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is the best scorer of all time.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season despite dealing with a string of injuries both to rotational players as well as their stars. Despite being 35 years of age, Durant has continued to play at an All-NBA level this season, as the superstar currently averages over 31 points a game and has led the Suns to a solid 11-7 record on the young campaign.

Durant has already established himself as one of the greatest players of all time even if he retired today, but recently, former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins went above and beyond in singing the small forward's praises.

“I've been appreciating Kevin Durant since 2011 when I first got to Oklahoma City,” said Perkins on ESPN's NBA Today. “When you think about KD… he’s the greatest scorer, in my opinion, of all-time. When it comes to complete offensive package, we will never see another Kevin Durant, because it's efficient.”

Durant indeed has a skillset unlike perhaps any other player in league history. Despite being nearly (or over, depending on who you ask) seven feet tall, Durant possesses guard-like qualities in his ability to handle the ball and shoot from distance, and his wingspan is such that there are very few if any defensive players on Planet Earth who can even contest, let alone block, Durant's jump shot.

Meanwhile, Durant and the Suns are next slated to take the floor for a marquee matchup against the Denver Nuggets on December 1.