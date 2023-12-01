All eyes will be on this epic Western Conference matchup as the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns in The Valley. It is time for our NBA odds series where our Nuggets-Suns prediction and pick will be made.

After dropping a tremendous 134 points in their ten-point win over the Houston Rockets, the Nuggets have reeled off three-straight wins without being at full strength. It remains to be seen if all hands will be on deck for Denver on the road later tonight with Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray being true game-time decisions, but this is still a deep team at the end of the day. Overall, the Nuggets are 13-6 and remain 1.5 games out of the first-place spot in the Western Conference.

Dealing with some injury ailments of their own, the NBA world has yet to see the talented trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal for an extended amount of time as the injury bug continues to rear its ugly head. Ahead of tonight's glamorous matchup, Devin Booker will be wearing street clothes, but at least the Suns will have their other pair of superstar names ready for play. Most recently, Phoenix fell in defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors 112-105, but they did happen to win two of three matchups on their mini-road trip. The Suns are currently 11-7 and in fifth plays within the conference.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Suns Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-106)

Phoenix Suns: +3 (-114)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

First thing's first, it is beginning to be difficult to come up with the proper words when describing just how special Nikola Jokic is on the basketball court. While his overall athleticism and lateral quickness leave much to be desired, the Serbian native makes up for it with his extremely intelligent play, soft touch, and stupendous length down low. Simply put, this is Jokic's world by a long shot, and we're just living in it!

Not only will another casual triple-double from Jokic go a long way in securing a spread-covering victory on the road, but if the Nuggets can once again shoot lights-out from beyond the arc, then it could spell game over for the Suns before the game even begins. On Wednesday against Houston, it was Denver that connected on 19 of their 43 shot attempts from deep. Without a doubt, this is a Nuggets squad that can get hot in the blink of an eye, and don't be surprised if they heat up in this department for the second-consecutive matchup.

All in all, with the availability of starters Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray up in the air for this evening, another masterful performance from Michael Porter Jr. could be vital in Denver's chances tonight. Last time out on the floor, MPJ hit seven three-pointers en route to a season-high 30-point outing. Indeed, when Porter Jr. is hitting on all cylinders, few individuals can shoot with such an elite nature as him.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Is it time to sound the alarm that the Suns are officially on a winning tear? It is quite possible. Remember when Phoenix started off extremely slow en route to a 4-6 mark through their first ten games of the season? Ever since, the Suns embarked on a seven-game winning streak which finally saw its conclusion in the loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Most importantly, but in addition to the magnificent play of Phoenix's big three, it appears that the newly acquainted big man himself in Jusuf Nurkic is finally starting to gel with his new squad. Since being dealt to the “Valley of the Sun” for Deandre Ayton, the Bosnian beast dropped a rock-solid 19 points against the Raptors and is proving to be a formidable force in the paint. Although he is only averaging 10.9 points per game on the stat sheet, he is a hard-nosed center who can stretch the floor with his three-point shot and isn't afraid to do the dirty work in the rebounding department. Not to mention, he is a former teammate of Nikola Jokic when he donned a Denver Nuggets jersey to begin his NBA career from 2014-2017. If anybody knows how to slow down the two-time MVP, it will be Nurkic.

With Nurkic being the X-Factor ahead of tonight's heavyweight battle, there is no doubt that the Suns know how to score points. Averaging 116 points per game, Kevin Durant is leading the charge offensively and could be off to one of his best starts to a season in his illustrious Hall-of-Fame career. Overall, Durant is dropping 31.3 PPG and is shooting an absurd 51.8% clip from the floor.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick

There will surely be points galore in tonight's prime-time bout, but at the end of the day, side with the defending champs and the best player on the face of the planet in Nikola Jokic to make the right plays down the stretch on their way to a gigantic road-victory.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -3 (-106)