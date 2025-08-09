The Cleveland Browns kicked off their NFL preseason debut with a decisive 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, but the postgame headlines were just as much about what happened off the field. Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, fresh off an impressive first outing, took a moment to address a long-time critic face-to-face.

Following the game, Sanders — the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — approached veteran reporter Tony Grossi in the postgame area at Bank of America Stadium in a lighthearted but direct moment. The interaction was filmed by Sanders’ oldest brother, Deion Sanders Jr., who owns the Well Off Media platform, and later shared by The Athletic’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

“You only say negative stuff about me. And I’m like, I ain’t do nothing to you.”

"You only say negative stuff about me. And I'm like, I ain't do nothing to you." Shedeur Sanders spoke with Cleveland-based sports journalist and Browns analyst Tony Grossi after his Browns debut.

The moment came after weeks of speculation around the rookie’s reported arm soreness during camp, a topic Grossi had publicly questioned. Sanders’ on-field performance, however, told a different story. Making his NFL preseason debut, Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, posting a 106.8 passer rating. He led two scoring drives, including a 35-yard touchdown strike to Kaden Davis, and showed no visible effects from the soreness that had been a talking point earlier in the summer.

His poise in the pocket, ability to extend plays, and accuracy stood out to both teammates and fans. For a Browns quarterback room that also includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel, Sanders’ strong start adds intrigue to the competition.

Before joining the Browns, Sanders built a prolific college career at Jackson State and then Colorado. In 50 career games, he completed 1,267 of 1,808 passes (70.1%) for 14,353 yards, 134 touchdowns, and just 27 interceptions. At Colorado alone, he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns, breaking over 100 school records. Despite projections that once had him as a first-round pick, the former Buffaloes quarterback slid to the fifth round in the draft amid questions about character and adaptability. His debut performance was an early step toward rewriting that narrative.

While Sanders’ comment to Grossi grabbed attention, the delivery — marked by smiles and a friendly shoulder pat — kept it from becoming a true confrontation. It showed confidence without hostility, a valuable trait for a rookie under the national spotlight. For the Browns, coming off a disastrous 4-13 season, a composed and capable quarterback could be exactly what the franchise needs heading into the upcoming NFL season. Sanders will look to build on his start when Cleveland faces the Philadelphia Eagles in its next preseason matchup next Saturday.