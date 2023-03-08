The Phoenix Suns have won three out of three since Kevin Durant returned to the court. The new-look Suns have been nothing short of dominant during this stretch, with KD and Co. winning all three contests by an average margin of 13 points. Moreover, all three games have been on the road, which makes this recent feat even more impressive.

The Suns are now heading home following a four-game road trip. They take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in what is going to be Kevin Durant’s first game in his new stomping ground. At this point, KD admits that he’s feeling all excited about his first taste of the Suns home fans:

“I’m glad I was able to get a couple on the road to get my feet wet because I know it’s going to be loud in there,” Durant said, via Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “I’m looking forward to our fans. I know they can’t wait to see us out on the floor.”

KD missed a month and a half of action due to an MCL sprain in his knee. He’s looked great since his return, but apparently, Durant isn’t even at full strength yet.

“I’m just trying to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Durant said. “I’m glad I’m playing again and things will get back to normal.”

In his first three games for the Suns, the former league MVP has averaged 26.7 points on 69.0 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks, while also connecting on 2.3 triples per game on a 53.8 percent clip. It’s scary to imagine how good KD will be once he gets back to top form.

At this point, Durant is just thrilled to be a member of the Suns, and this will surely fire up Phoenix supporters as well:

“The energy we have from the second you walk into the gym until everybody leaves is so upbeat and energetic,” Durant said. “[It] makes you very excited to come to work.”