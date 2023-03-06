The Phoenix Suns pulled off a big win on Sunday against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, and it was thanks in large part to another dominant display from new superstar recruit Kevin Durant. KD led the way for the Suns with a game-high 37 points on a very efficient 12-of-17 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a block in 40 minutes of action. Durant has lived up to the very lofty expectations we’ve had of him since he made the move to Phoenix, and it looks like this is going to be the case for him the rest of the way.

Suns teammate Devin Booker had nothing but good things to say about Durant. Booker knew all along that KD would not have any issues with adjusting to his new environment, and his performance on Sunday is a clear testament to this fact:

“He’s somebody that’s a plug-in player,” Booker said, via the Suns on Twitter. “You can put him in any environment, any offense, any set, and he’s going to be efficient. He’s gonna make sure other people get open looks and he’s going to play the right way. And tonight was another example of that. All we’re trying to do is win out there and play the game the right way.”

Not only has Kevin Durant been dominant since his big move to Phoenix, but he’s also made his teammates better. The Suns are now in the midst of a three-game winning streak, and it’s no coincidence that KD has played in all of them. So far, Phoenix has yet to taste defeat since Durant returned from injury, and they will be hoping to keep it that way when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.