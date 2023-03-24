Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

March Madness has the ability to make fans out of everyone watching, and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is no different from anyone else in that regard.

Part of what the NCAA Tournament brings is the possibility of the unthinkable happening, and Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell had one of those performances during the Wildcats’ victory over Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen round Thursday night.

The effort from Nowell had Kevin Durant hopping on Twitter (as if he needs a reason to ever be there) to show his appreciation for what the guard did.

“That was a legendary display of controlling a basketball game Markquis. GG’s,” Durant said on his account.

Nowell had 20 points, 19 assists and five steals during the 98-93 overtime win, including a steal that kept the Spartans from getting a shot to tie the game. The 19 assists sets a record for most in a tournament game.

With the win, Nowell and Kansas State move on to the East Regional final, where they will take on the winner of Florida Atlantic and Tennessee Saturday. The road to this point hasn’t been an easy one for the Wildcats, but they have managed to knock off two of the most storied programs college basketball has to offer in Kentucky and Michigan State.

What makes this performance even more remarkable is Nowell tweaked his ankle in the second half of the game, and he had a noticeable limp minutes after. Apparently, it wasn’t enough to keep him from willing his team to victory.

Much respect goes to Nowell, and if he can get Durant to respond, it’s definitely a performance worth remembering.