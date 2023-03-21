Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Injured Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has some inside information about Travis Scott’s upcoming album “Utopia,” and it will certainly hype up the fans of the rapper.

In the latest episode of his Boardroom podcast The ETCs, Durant shared how he has heard plenty of praises for “Utopia,” with many describing it as an “insane” album. Scott himself apparently told the Suns forward that it could very well be one of the best he has ever done.

“He was telling me that it’s f**king insane. The sickest s**t he’s done,” Durant revealed.

While Kevin Durant didn’t really provide specific details about the upcoming album–with Travis Scott tight-lipped when it comes to sharing information about his music–it’s certainly nice to hear La Flame’s own thoughts on his work.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Utopia” is already one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2023, and Durant’s revelation should only fuel the hype on it.

According to the latest reports, Scott’s “Utopia” album will be released in June 2023. However, there is no exact date yet and it’s unknown if it will push through after Scott himself said during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah that he would only drop his music after Don Toliver, Sheck Wes and SoFaygo release their own projects this year, per HipHop DX.

Kevin Durant and all Scott fans are definitely excited to see his new album, but for now, all they can do is wait patiently and hope that the 31-year-old singer and songwriter releases his music sooner rather than later.