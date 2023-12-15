Suns' Kevin Durant denies Andre Iguodala's claim

Kevin Durant is a one-of-a-kind, in more than ways than one. The basketball-watching world has not seen a specimen quite like him step onto an NBA court. He is as tall as a center but has the handles and pure shooting stoke of a guard, making him a human Rubik's Cube for opposing defenders to solve. The Phoenix Suns star's super slender frame only adds to his mystique.

Former teammate Andre Iguodala believes Durant's physique is his only weakness and discussed it further on the Point Forward podcast. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP told his co-host, Evan Turner, that Durant does not lift weights and will therefore be an easier target to foul when near the rim (though, he is an 88.6 percent free throw shooter).

True to form, the man formerly known as the Slim Reaper is clapping back at Iguodala and critics on social media. “Now I don’t lift weights, aight man….. these boys say anything on these podcasts,” Durant said. A commenter then called the two-time champion insecure, which prompted another KD response.

“I never understood why most of y'all on these apps get so upset that I correct the lies about me.” He wasn't done yet.



Now I don’t lift weights, aight man….. these boys say anything on these podcasts https://t.co/05BrwX19VA — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 14, 2023

My bad, u right. Let me log off https://t.co/urQML1yLPs — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2023

It must be noted that Andre Iguodala, who won two NBA championships with Kevin Durant while on the Golden State Warriors, was extremely complimentary about the future Hall of Famer other than his brief remarks about his lifting habits. Obviously, though, Durant doesn't take kindly to what is being alleged.

Perhaps Iguodala was exaggerating and merely suggested that the former No. 2 overall pick does not spend much time in the weight room. Nevertheless, Durant's lanky build has done nothing to prevent him from becoming one of the greatest scorers in the history of the sport.

This latest speculation could motivate him to show off his strength when the Suns host the New York Knicks on Friday night in the Footprint Center.