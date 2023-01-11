LeBron James is now on the brink of history. He is just a few weeks away from shattering Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. It’s now only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers superstar officially becomes the top scorer in the history of the NBA.

By the time he hangs it up, LeBron is going to be well over Kareem’s 38,387 points. Be that as it may, it’s never too early for him to think about the players in today’s game that could potentially surpass his all-time scoring record.

Unsurprisingly, the first player on LeBron’s list of potential userpers is none other than Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant:

“I mean KD comes up — the first name that comes to mind for sure,” LeBron said. “His name is not ‘Easy Money’ and ‘Slim Reaper’ for no reason. He does it so effortlessly. His ability to shoot the three ball, shoot the mid-range, get to the paint, and also shoot 85-90 (percent) from the free-throw line. Those are the key ingredients, and most important is about being available on the floor.”

Right now, Durant ranks 14th on the all-time scoring list with 26,684 points. He’s still quite a ways away from LeBron’s mark, but as James said, if anyone in the NBA can do it, then it has to be Kevin Durant.

LeBron also believes, however, that guys like Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo (all of which are currently outside the Top 50 of the all-time scoring list) also have the potential to surpass his record:

“We have a lot of great scorers in our league, KD being one of them,” James continued. “Kyrie, Luka — he’s young, Embiid, Giannis. Those guys put numbers on the board. You have to have a little luck as well. We all know that health is the most important — not only in sports but in life in general — it’s a real good luck to still be on the floor and still be able to do it.”

Among the bunch, it seems that Luka Doncic has the biggest potential to climb atop the all-time scoring list. At just 23 and in his fifth season in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already amassed 8,220 points. There are no signs of him slowing down either, so if he keeps up this pace, then he might just have a shot at dethroning LeBron somewhere down the road.