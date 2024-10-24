After the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 in overtime, spoiling Steve Ballmer's Intuit Dome debut in Los Angeles, ESPN's Stephen A Smith had some harsh words for superstar Kevin Durant. While not questioning Durant's greatness, he doesn't believe much in the two-time champion's ability to lead Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and the Suns to a prosperous 2024-25 campaign.

Using proof of last year's past, Smith doesn't believe the Suns can succeed with Durant as their appointed leader.

“I don't question the greatness nor commitment of Kevin Durant. … When you are that great … you should be able to be a better leader than he has shown,” Smith said, per First Take's X, formerly known as Twitter. “And because that hasn't been the case, whether it was in Oklahoma City, whether it was later on in Brooklyn, why am I going to believe that that's something you can do in Phoenix? I don't see that.”

Durant replied to the video itself on X, formerly Twitter.

“I would disagree stephen,” Durant replied. “I would argue, passionately, that my intangibles have always been on par with my talent.”

Durant's game-tying shot sent the Suns into overtime, where they won their first game of the 2024-25 campaign.

Stephen A Smith believes in Suns coach Mike Buddenholzer

While Stephen A Smith doubts Suns star Kevin Durant's ability to galvanize a locker room, he knows KD's talent is undeniable. However, will it materialize into a deep postseason run for the Suns?

“Now, Buddenholzer's there. He's an outstanding coach, and I think that's an upgrade. But I saw them give up a lead late again last night before they pulled it out.” Smith added. “But I think they'll be better. Tyus Jones, that pickup. I think is gonna help them immensely because that brother can play, and he's a point guard, and I think that that stabilizes them to a large degree.”

The Suns will face the Lakers on Friday.